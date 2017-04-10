ABUJA, April 10 Nigeria's Mosimi oil depot has
resumed loading after almost a year, when a major pipeline was
vandalised last May, the state oil company said on Monday.
The resumption of loading could help the Nigerian National
Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) cut losses that stemmed from the
damage, as trucks had to drive from Lagos to replace the
pipeline, said Maikanti Baru, group managing director of the
NNPC, in the statement.
The NNPC also plans to bring back online pipelines from the
city of Kaduna to Kano, Jos and Suleja, Baru said, though he
gave no further details.
Theft, sabotage and other attacks on oil product pipelines
are a major problem for the NNPC. Last year, militant attacks on
facilities in the Niger Delta region cut Nigeria's oil
production by as much as a third.
Nigeria's government relies on crude exports for roughly
two-thirds of its revenue.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; additional reporting by Libby
George in London; editing by Jason Neely)