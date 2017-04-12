ABUJA, April 12 THNigeria's lower house of
parliament has set up a committee to investigate the
circumstances surrounding the award of oil prospecting licence
(OPL) 245, the committee chairman said on Wednesday.
The House of Representatives mandated the committee to
"conduct a thorough examination of the process and circumstances
surrounding OPL 245 and identify culpability of any persons,
groups or organisations," committee chairman Razak Atunwa said
in an emailed statement.
The statement said former President Goodluck Jonathan could
be invited to give evidence. Courts in Nigeria and Italy are
investigating the purchase of the offshore block which was
initially awarded in 1998 to Malabu Oil and Gas, in a disputed
deal, before Royal Dutch Shell and Eni were
awarded the rights in 2011.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram,
editing by David Evans)