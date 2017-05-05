By Tife Owolabi
| YENAGOA, Nigeria
YENAGOA, Nigeria May 5 At least six Nigerian
soldiers have been killed in new military campaign against
militants in the country's restive Niger Delta oil hub, security
officials said on Friday.
The southern swampland has been largely quiet since the
start of the year because militants halted attacks against oil
pipelines to give the government a chance to conduct peace
talks.
But in a new confrontation, army and security forces moved
on Sunday into the Ajakpa community in Ondo state, a region west
of the Niger Delta, to hunt down militants involved in oil theft
and kidnapping.
At least six soldiers were killed, as was the leader of a
gang that had used the area as base to stage operations inside
the Delta, military officials told a news conference in the oil
town of Yenagoa. The operation has not yet finished.
"Following that successful operation, our troops carried out
a raid operation to clear remnants of miscreants, militant
camps, shrines and hideouts," a military statement said.
But the Ijaw Youth Council, representing the biggest ethnic
group in the region, said the army had laid siege to the
community and harmed civilians.
"No one is allowed to come in or go out from the community
as the water ways have been blocked by the military," it said in
a statement. "Women and children are dying on the hour of
starvation and diseases; women are being raped and sexually
harassed."
The military rejected the allegations as propaganda.
A similar operation in a different area had fueled an
insurgency before the government managed to calm down tensions
by promising more development for the impoverished region, a key
demand from residents.
Villagers, complaining of poverty, often give militants
shelter in the Niger Delta's hard-to-access creeks.
The damage from attacks on Nigeria's oil industry has
exacerbated a downturn in Africa's largest economy, which
slipped into recession in 2016 for the first time in 25 years,
largely due to low oil prices.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Tom Heneghan)