LONDON May 9 Shell is testing
Nigeria's Trans Forcados crude export pipeline for a potential
restart with the Astro Perseus tanker expected to load the first
cargo by the weekend, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
The pipeline has been mostly shut down since it was bombed
by militants in February 2016. After repairs, exports briefly
resumed in October until a fresh attack forced another shutdown
in early November.
A spokeswoman for Shell declined to comment.
Before the attacks, the Forcados stream accounted for
200,000-240,000 barrels per day (bpd). No loading programme is
expected to be issued until the pipeline is fully tested.
(Reporting by Libby George and Julia Payne; editing by Jason
Neely)