LONDON May 9 Shell is testing Nigeria's Trans Forcados crude export pipeline for a potential restart with the Astro Perseus tanker expected to load the first cargo by the weekend, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The pipeline has been mostly shut down since it was bombed by militants in February 2016. After repairs, exports briefly resumed in October until a fresh attack forced another shutdown in early November.

A spokeswoman for Shell declined to comment.

Before the attacks, the Forcados stream accounted for 200,000-240,000 barrels per day (bpd). No loading programme is expected to be issued until the pipeline is fully tested. (Reporting by Libby George and Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)