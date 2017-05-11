(Adds oil traders)
LAGOS May 11 Nigerian workers at U.S. oil major
Exxon Mobil Corp have gone on strike in protest over the sacking
of workers, oil labour union officials said on Thursday.
Nigerian labour unions have criticised oil companies for
sacking workers in the last few months and held a number of
strikes.
Abel Agarin, who chairs the Lagos zone of the Petroleum and
Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN),
said members of his union were on strike in protest at the
sacking of 150 workers in December. He said 82 were PENGASSAN
members.
"We want them to be brought back and if that is not possible
we want a proper severance package for them," said Agarin, who
led around 50 protesters in the commercial capital.
PENGASSAN said strikes were being held in Lagos, Bonny, Akwa
Ibom and Port Harcourt.
A spokesman for Exxon Mobil said by email that there were
"no impacts" on oil production.
Two oil traders said it was too early to say whether the
strikes would have an impact on production.
Strikes by Exxon workers in Nigeria at the end of 2016 did
impact output, leading to weeks-long loading delays.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Libby George and Alexis Akwagyiram;
writing by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Jason
Neely)