YENAGOA, Nigeria May 12 A Nigerian oil labour union and U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp will hold talks with government officials early next week in an effort to end a strike over the sacking of workers, a union official said on Friday.

Workers at Exxon Mobil went on strike this week to protest against the sacking of 150 staff in December. Nigerian labour unions have held a number of similar strikes in the past few months.

"There are arrangements for both parties to meet early next week with the federal government," said Chika Onuegbu, who chairs the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in the oil-producing Rivers State.

He said the strike was continuing.

A spokesman for Exxon Mobil declined to comment on the possibility of a meeting with the government, adding that the strike had no "no impacts" on oil production.

"We respect the rights of our workforce and will continue to engage with them to resolve this situation, but remain committed to the safety of our personnel and security of our facilities," he said.

Government officials were not immediately available.

Strikes by Exxon workers in Nigeria at the end of 2016 did impact oil output, leading to weeks-long loading delays. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans)