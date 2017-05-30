ABUJA May 30 Nigeria's Senate voted on Tuesday to halt a concession agreement with the local unit of Italian oil firm Eni to repair, operate and maintain Port Harcourt refinery, saying the deal lacked transparency.

Eni was in talks to work with Nigerian energy company Oando on the deal, part of an effort to lift refining levels in the OPEC member state that depends on imported oil products.

Members of the upper house of parliament voted to back the motion brought by Senator Sabo Mohammed. Senate will now set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the concession award.

Eni officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

