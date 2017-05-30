BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
ABUJA May 30 Nigeria's Senate voted on Tuesday to halt a concession agreement with the local unit of Italian oil firm Eni to repair, operate and maintain Port Harcourt refinery, saying the deal lacked transparency.
Eni was in talks to work with Nigerian energy company Oando on the deal, part of an effort to lift refining levels in the OPEC member state that depends on imported oil products.
Members of the upper house of parliament voted to back the motion brought by Senator Sabo Mohammed. Senate will now set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the concession award.
Eni officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Edmund Blair)
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* FB Financial Corp files for offer for sale of 4.8 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing