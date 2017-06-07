(Adds background, context, quote from Shell)
LONDON, June 7 Royal Dutch Shell lifted
force majeure on exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil, a
spokeswoman said on Wednesday, bringing all of the West African
country's oil exports fully online for the first time in 16
months.
The resumption of Forcados, which typically exports
200,000-240,000 barrels per day (bpd), bringing Nigeria to
around the 1.8 million-bpd level the government said it wanted
to achieve before joining OPEC output cuts, from which it is now
exempt.
Force majeure is a legal declaration that means the operator
cannot fulfill a contract due to circumstances outside its
control.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
some other producers agreed last month to extend output cuts of
about 1.8 million bpd until March. The initial six-month deal
had been due to expire at the end of this month.
Nigeria and Libya, whose output has been disrupted by unrest
and other factors, were both exempted from the curbs.
Forcados had been under force majeure since February 2016
after a militant attack on the main export route, the Trans
Forcados Pipeline. Despite a brief resumption in the autumn of
2016, militants struck again and force majeure was not lifted.
Last week, Shell issued a loading programme for June exports
that lifted planned exports from Nigeria to 1.75 million bpd,
taking it to at least a 15-month high.
On Wednesday, one trader said the programme had been revised
higher to 252,000 bpd, putting crude oil exports for the month
at 1.8 million bpd.
"The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd
(SPDC) lifted the force majeure on crude oil exports from
Forcados Terminal," the firm said in a statement on Wednesday,
saying the move was effective from 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Tuesday.
"SPDC is grateful to various stakeholders, particularly the
federal and Delta State governments, security agencies, NNPC and
communities for their support in the repair of the three
sabotage leaks on the pipeline," it said.
The lifting marks the first time in 16 months that all of
Nigeria's oil grades were free of loading disruptions severe
enough to require force majeure.
(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Louise Heavens and
Edmund Blair)