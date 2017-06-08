(Recasts with financing package, adds details)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2
billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance
on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on
Thursday.
Although Nigeria is an exporter of oil, it is mainly
dependent on imports for refined products. That drains the
supply of foreign exchange in the country, making it harder for
other businesses dependent on imports to succeed.
"We are still far from signing any contract with anybody,"
said Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu on
the financing plan, at a press briefing in the capital of Abuja.
"The technical committee is still working on it and it has
to go to the Federal Executive Council for approval before we
move into throwing it open for interested parties."
Nigeria's daily domestic refining capacity is now at 6
million litres, while the country's daily consumption stands at
35 million litres, Kachikwu said.
Last month, the country's upper chamber of parliament voted
to halt a concession agreement with the local division of
Italian oil company Eni to repair, operate and maintain Port
Harcourt refinery, saying the deal lacked transparency.
The refinery upgrades would be carried out via the planned
financing package and not a concession agreement, Kachikwu said.
