By Libby George and Julia Payne
LONDON, June 21 Nigeria's crude oil exports are
set to exceed 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, the
highest level planned for 17 months, as the nation's oil
industry nears a full recovery from militant attacks that
crippled production in 2016.
Resurgent production, if sustained, will put further
pressure on efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to trim output in support of oil prices.
Exports of 2.02 million bpd on 67 cargoes are scheduled so
far in August, according to preliminary loading plans compiled
by Reuters, with an additional 97,000 bpd of Akpo condensate.
The plan is the highest since March 2016, which was
scheduled at roughly the same level until a militant attack on
the Trans Forcados Pipeline shut down Forcados exports in
February of that year.
Forcados loadings resumed in late May, and operator Royal
Dutch Shell lifted force majeure on the grade early
this month. While Bonny Light, also operated by Shell, is now
under force majeure due to a pipeline leak on one of its two
export lines, the grade is still flowing with loading delays of
roughly 10 days, traders said.
The August plan compared with 1.84 million bpd initially
planned for July, but loading delays on Bonga, Bonny Light and
Qua Iboe pushed several of the July cargoes into August.
While early 2016 exports were set at 2 million bpd,
Nigeria's oil production has not hit that level since October
2015, according to Reuters data. Theft from the nation's oil
pipelines in the Delta region leads to frequent shutdowns,
limiting output, and militant attacks throughout 2016 hobbled
the entire oil industry. PRODN-NG
The increase comes as Libyan oil production is also
rebounding, hitting 885,000 bpd this week and targeting 1
million bpd by July.
Libya and Nigeria were both exempt from OPEC-organised
production cuts with non-member nations of 1.8 million bpd, and
their resurgence has added to a glut of light sweet crude in the
Atlantic Basin that is holding benchmark oil prices near
seven-month lows.
Grade August Barrels per
cargoes day
Abo 0 0
Agbami 8 252,000
Amenam 2 61,000
Antan 1 31,000
Bonga 7 215,000
Bonny 7 226,000
Light**
Brass River 5 129,000
EA 1 31,000
Ebok*
Erha 4 129,000
Escravos 6 184,000
Forcados 10 284,000
Okono 1 29,000
Okwori 1 29,000
Oyo*
Pennington 1 31,000
Qua Iboe 8 245,000
Usan 3 92,000
Okwuibome 1 29,000
Yoho 1 31,000
Total 67 2,018,000
* Not yet available
** Grade under force majeure
(Reporting By Libby George and Julia Payne; Editing by Susan
Thomas and David Evans)