YENAGOA, Nigeria June 29 Nigeria's state oil
company said on Thursday it had agreed a joint venture to cover
the more than $700 million cost of developing new oil fields in
its southern Niger Delta energy hub.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it
had a tripartite agreement with local energy firm First
Exploration and Petroleum Development Company and international
oil services company Schlumberger to develop the Anyala and Madu
fields under Oil Mining Licence (OML) 83 and 85.
The OPEC member state has been seeking investment to
increase its crude oil reserves to 40 billion barrels by the
year 2020, up from the current proven reserves of 37.2 billion
barrels.
NNPC, in an emailed statement, said under the agreement
Schlumberger would provide the $700 million investment in
developing the fields, which would add 193 million barrels of
crude to current reserves.
The state oil company said it would also add 800 billion
cubic feet of gas to Nigeria's proven gas reserves. Nigeria has
the world's ninth largest gas reserves, at 187 trillion cubic
feet (tcf).
"In terms of daily production, the fields will yield 50,000
barrels of crude oil per day and 120 million standard cubic feet
of gas per day by early 2019," NNPC spokesman Ndu Ughamadu said
in the statement.
The state oil company said OMLs 83 and 85 were located in
shallow waters 40 km (25 miles) offshore.
NNPC said it held a 60 percent interest in the licences,
while First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company,
operator of the joint venture, held the remaining 40 percent.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
editing by Andrew Roche)