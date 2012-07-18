ABUJA, July 18 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan sent the latest draft of the country's wide-ranging
Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to parliament for debate on
Wednesday, the oil minister said.
"I am happy to announce to you that this morning Mr
President forwarded the Petroleum Industry Bill to the national
assembly," Diezani Alison-Madueke told reporters at the
presidential villa.
The long-delayed and complex bill could be one of the most
important pieces of legislation in the history of Africa's
biggest crude oil exporter, changing everything from fiscal
terms to the make-up of the state-oil firm.
Several drafts have been drawn up in recent years but have
been scrapped or re-written because government, lawmakers and
foreign oil companies couldn't agree on details.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; writing by Joe Brock; editing by
James Jukwey)