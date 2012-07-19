ABUJA, July 19 Nigeria's parliament has received the latest draft of a long-delayed oil law, which could restructure all aspects of Africa's largest energy industry, but it won't be debated until at least Sept. 17 due to lawmakers' annual holiday.

The 223-page bill would partially privatise the state-oil firm, change taxes for foreign oil companies like Shell , Exxon and Chevron, deregulate the downstream sector, create a fund for Niger Delta communities and allow the president to grant oil licenses. (Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)