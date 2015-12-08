(Repeats Monday item)
* Draft law splits state oil giant NNPC in two
* New structure aims to solve chronic funding problem
* Billions in oil revenue went unaccounted for
* Single industry regulator to be created
* Govt hopes simpler bills will win lawmakers' approval
By Julia Payne
ABUJA, Dec 7 Nigeria's government is breaking up
an all-encompassing oil bill that has been stuck in parliament
for years, replacing it first with a law to overhaul the state
sector which aims to close loopholes that bred corruption,
according to a draft seen by Reuters.
Under the draft legislation, the state oil giant NNPC will
be split in two - rather than a series of units as envisaged by
the stalled 2012 bill - including a National Oil Company that
will be run on commercial lines and partly privatised.
Africa's biggest oil producer has been trying to pass a new
oil law for years but lawmakers have never agreed on every
aspect of the 200-page Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
In November, the petroleum minister said the government was
working on a new PIB that would probably be passed in sections,
particularly the thorny issue of a new tax regime that has been
criticised by major international oil firms.
The inability to pass a law and uncertainty around taxation
has stunted investment in the west African nation, particularly
in deep-water oil and gas fields. Now the government hopes that
by submitting a series of bills, individually more modest in
scope than the 2012 PIB, it will have a better chance of winning
parliamentary approval and reforming the sector.
The first new bill, drafted by the Senate and overseen by
the oil ministry, is entitled "Petroleum Industry Governance and
Institutional Framework Bill 2015" and aims to create
"commercially oriented and profit driven petroleum entities".
It is expected to be presented to senators this week.
The bill repeals the act that created NNPC that contained
legal grey areas that allowed mismanagement to go unchecked and
billions of dollars in revenues to go seemingly unaccounted for
as operating costs rocketed.
Some noticeably problematic amendments are absent from this
bill, such as allowing the oil minister to decide what to do
with any surplus or allowing the Nigerian president to allocate
oil blocks for exploration.
But it remains to be seen whether further add-ons to the
bill or later decisions will reconcile the conflict between what
the new state oil companies need to run and what they should
remit to the treasury.
"The bill leaves open lots of questions around what roles
the new national oil companies will play in the sector, and how
they will receive and manage money," Aaron Sayne, a U.S. lawyer
who focuses on the Nigerian energy sector, said.
"But one can sense more strategic thinking behind it than in
past drafts, and the bill does a better job than its
predecessors of saying who will take key decisions after it
becomes law."
Under the Nigerian constitution, NNPC is supposed to hand
over its revenues to the federal government, which then returns
what the firm needs to operate based on a budget approved by
parliament. However, the act establishing the state firm allows
it to cover costs before remitting funds, in effect enabling it
to do what it wants with the cash.
Shortly after taking office in May, President Muhammadu
Buhari described state coffers as "virtually empty" despite
years of record high oil prices that lasted until mid-2014. Oil
sales account for 70 percent of government revenues.
The institutional changes in the new draft have been greatly
simplified from the 2012 PIB that created many new regulators
and broke up the oil company into separate downstream (refining
and retail), upstream oil and gas companies.
Instead, NNPC will be split into two: the Nigeria Petroleum
Assets Management Co (NPAM) and a National Oil Company (NOC).
REMOVING STATE OBSTACLES
The NOC will be an "integrated oil and gas company operating
as a fully commercial entity", the document states, and will run
like a private company.
The onus will be on its board to make profits and raise its
own funding. The NOC will keep its revenues, deduct costs
directly and pay dividends to the government, although the bill
does not elaborate on the details.
In theory, trimming NNPC down into two leaner companies
could solve a chronic funding problem. Part of Nigeria's oil
output comes from joint ventures with foreign and local
companies in which NNPC holds the majority stake. However, NNPC
is always behind on covering its share of costs owing to the
slow pace of government approvals.
To start off, the NOC will receive about $5 billion, or at
least the five-year average of the amount of money NNPC had to
put into joint venture operations. In October, NNPC estimated it
owed around $6 billion to oil companies.
The new NOC will also be partially privatised. At least 30
percent of NOC shares will be divested within six years of its
incorporation.
NPAM is expected to manage assets "where the government is
not obligated to provide any upfront funding". These include oil
licences run under production-sharing agreements in which
independent oil companies cover operating costs and pay tax and
royalties on output.
Compared with previous PIB drafts, the law curtails
ministerial powers as board appointments are made by the
Nigerian president and confirmed by the Senate.
If passed, the law would also create a Nigeria Petroleum
Regulatory Commission (NPRC) to oversee everything from oil
licence bid rounds to fuel prices. Previously, regulation was
split between many bodies with ill-defined roles, leading NNPC
to act in part as its own watchdog in a conflict of interest.
A Special Investigation Unit would also be set up under the
NPRC with the powers to seize items and make arrests without a
warrant.
