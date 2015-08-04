(Adds details, background)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA Aug 4 Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
appointed a new head of the state oil firm on Tuesday, part of
an overhaul aimed at rooting out corruption and mismanagement.
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu was named as the new managing director
of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which has
been accused of failing to account for tens of billions of
dollars in the last few years.
Buhari, who was elected in March, has made clear his desire
to clean up the oil sector, which provides the government with
about 70 percent of its revenue. He dissolved the NNPC board in
June as a first step.
"Dr. Kachikwu who was the executive vice chairman and
general counsel of Exxon-Mobil (Africa) is to take over from Dr.
Joseph Thlama Dawha," said a statement issued by the president's
spokesman Femi Adesina.
Kachikwu has a law degree from the University of Nigeria and
also studied at Harvard Law School before embarking on a career
that took him to Texaco Nigeria Limited and later Exxon-Mobil.
Buhari, who was inaugurated on May 29, is yet to announce
his cabinet and is seen as likely to keep the oil portfolio for
himself rather than trust others with an industry that has long
been mired in corruption scandals.
The NNPC represents national interests in oil and gas
exploration, manages the energy sector and is also the oil
sector regulator.
Constitutionally, it is meant to remit all revenues to the
country's treasury but the act establishing the state firm
allows it to retain what it needs to cover costs with little
oversight.
The result is a legal grey area that has been open for abuse
for decades.
In June, the National Economic Council said the NNPC had
earned 8.1 trillion naira ($41 billion) from 2012 until May
2015, but only paid 4.3 trillion to the federal government.
And a 2013 investigation by the then central bank governor
Lamido Sanusi found the state oil company had failed to pay $20
billion in revenues to government accounts between January 2012
and July 2013.
The NNPC said the money could be accounted for and was
therefore not lost. A subsequent audit by PwC found that some
funds were unaccounted for, but bemoaned a lack of cooperation
and issued an audit with extensive caveats.
