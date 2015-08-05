ABUJA Aug 5 The new head of Nigeria's state oil company has dismissed the firm's senior managers, two sources at the company said on Wednesday, barely a day after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as managing director.

"All of the executive directors were let go ... Buhari wanted a clean slate," one of the dismissed managers said.

A second source said the names of the new senior managers would be published later in the day. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Louise Ireland)