UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
LONDON, March 11 Shell said on Monday that it had reopened its Nembe Creek Trunkline in Nigeria on Monday after the removal of crude theft points.
The pipeline, which carries Bonny Light crude oil , had been shut since Feb 23, the spokesman said.
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.