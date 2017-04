LONDON Feb 2 The Nembe Creek oil pipeline that carries Nigeria's Bonny Light crude for export restarted over the weekend, a spokeswoman for Shell said on Monday.

The pipeline closed on January 17 due to a leak. Nigerian joint venture SPDC also removed five oil theft connections during the closure.

Shell said the issue had not impacted Bonny Light exports.

According to provisional loading programmes, Nigeria plans to export 188,700 barrels per day (bpd) of Bonny Light in March, up from the 171,000 bpd originally planned in February. (Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely)