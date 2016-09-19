ONITSHA, Nigeria, Sept 19 Militants have blown up a crude oil pipeline operated by Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC in the Niger Delta, a youth leader said on Monday, the latest in a series of attacks on oil and gas facilities in the restive region.

"The attack on the Afiesere-Ekiugbo delivery line belonging to the NPDC shoreline happened yesterday," said Lucky Solue, a youth leader, referring to a unit of NNPC. There was no immediate information on any impact on production. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Susan Thomas)