ONITSHA, Nigeria, Sept 19 Militants have blown up a crude oil pipeline operated by Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC in the Niger Delta, a youth leader said on Monday, the latest in a series of attacks on oil and gas facilities in the restive region.
"The attack on the Afiesere-Ekiugbo delivery line belonging to the NPDC shoreline happened yesterday," said Lucky Solue, a youth leader, referring to a unit of NNPC. There was no immediate information on any impact on production. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Susan Thomas)
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Three U.S. natural gas pipeline companies on Friday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to move forward on their projects by Feb. 3, which is when one of the FERC commissioners will step down.