* Tax terms are unfair on Nigeria - govt agency
* Reforms have been delayed for years
* Delays have cost Nigeria billions of dollars
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Aug 15 Nigeria will lose $3 billion a
year due to changes in tax terms proposed in an oil reform bill
before parliament, the government's oil transparency agency
said, the latest debate in years of wrangling over the plans to
overhaul Africa's largest energy industry.
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which was supposed to
rewrite Nigeria's decades-old relationship with its foreign oil
partners and alter everything from fiscal terms to the structure
of the state-oil firm, has missed many deadlines.
The latest draft failed to pass into law before the end of
the last administration but a new set of lawmakers in the
national assembly, following April elections, were able to pick
up where their predecessors left off.
Lawmakers were expected to begin debating the clauses within
the PIB soon but the oil minister has said it is unlikely to
pass before the end of the year and industry experts have said
it could be even later.
Due to the wide-ranging nature of the legislation there have
been years of negotiations between stakeholders in the industry.
Foreign oil companies, including Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L),
Exxon Mobil and Chevron , complained that the
original PIB proposal imposed higher tax and royalty levies that
would deter investment in deep offshore projects, the future for
exploration in Africa's biggest crude exporter.
Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative
(NEITI), a government agency in charge of auditing Nigeria's oil
industry, says that the fiscal terms in the latest draft of the
PIB now favour oil companies.
"NEITI does not see the rationale for passing a bill that is
designed to reduce government revenue from petroleum operations
by a minimum of $3 billion annually through inappropriate and
unfavourable adjustments to the fiscal provisions," the agency
said in a statement.
"Sadly, the House of Representatives Report establishes
fiscal terms with a government share of oil revenues below
internationally competitive levels and with a structure that
will result in a rapid erosion of government petroleum revenues
during the next 5 years."
Delays to the passage of the PIB have caused uncertainty
over the future framework of working in Nigeria, costing the
industry billions of dollars of potential investment and the
government much-needed revenues.
Foreign oil firms and the government have urged that some
version of the bill is passed soon to bring certainty and
investment back into Nigeria's energy sector.
(Writing by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)