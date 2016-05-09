YENAGOA, Nigeria May 9 Shell workers at Nigeria's Bonga facilities in the southern Niger Delta are being evacuated following a militant threat, a senior labour union official said on Monday.

"We are aware of the development and the evacuation is being done in categories of workers and cadres," Cogent Ojobor, chairman of the Warri branch of the Nupeng oil labour union, said. "My members are yet to be evacuated." (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing)