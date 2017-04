ABUJA Jan 20 Nigeria's Nembe Creek pipeline carrying the Bonny Light crude oil grade for exports was shut down on Jan 17 due a leak, which is still being investigated, a spokeswomen for Shell said on Monday.

Shell said its Nigerian joint venture SPDC would also remove five oil theft connections from the pipe.

A section of the Trans Escravos pipeline, also operated by Shell, was shut down on Jan 14 for project work and to remove nine crude theft connections. (Reporting By Julia Payne in Abuja and Libby George in London; Editing by Tim Cocks)