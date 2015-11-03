LAGOS Nov 2 Shell has failed to
fulfill its legal obligations to clear up oil spills that it has
caused in Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta region, Amnesty
International said on Tuesday.
Oil pollution caused by corroded pipelines and crude theft
has longed plagued the southwestern Delta, an impoverished
region despite being home to much of Nigeria's oil and gas
wealth.
Amnesty said the findings of a 38 page report were based on
research conducted in the Boobanabe, Bomu Manifold, Barabeedom
swamp and Okuluebu areas of Niger Delta's Ogoniland region,
between July and September this year.
Spills in those areas date back several years. Researchers
said they found waterlogged areas with an oily sheen, "patches
of oil-blackened soil at several locations" and, in some cases,
pollution "spreading into neighbouring land and waterways".
The human rights organisation called on Shell to change its
approach to the way in which it cleans up after oil spills and
urged the government to publish detailed information relating to
such operations.
A spokesman for Shell's Nigerian unit, Shell Petroleum
Development Company (SPDC), said it was difficult to respond to
the allegations without having seen the report.
"SPDC JV is committed to cleaning up all spills from its
facilities, irrespective of cause. This is equally the case in
Ogoniland, despite the fact that we ceased producing oil and gas
there in 1993," said spokesman Bamidele Odugbesan.
In recent years, Shell has tried to move away from onshore
oil projects in Nigeria, which are plagued by industrial scale
theft, security problems and pipeline spills, which have become
a growing legal liability.
In September, Shell said its future investments in Nigeria
would focus on natural gas for domestic consumption and export.
Oil pollution and a lack of development had fuelled in the
past an insurgency by local groups targeting oil facilities that
was ended in 2009 with a multi-billion state amnesty.
President Muhammadu Buhari has left it open in what form he
might continue the amnesty beyond a December deadline.
