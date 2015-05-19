LONDON May 19 Nigerian oil workers will go on strike to halt a small field if the government does not meet with them by the end of the week, a spokesman for Nigeria's main oil workers' union told Reuters on Tuesday.

The NPDC workers, who are represented by Pengassan and Nupeng, the blue collar union, are against the transfer of the operatorship of OML 42 from Shell to Neconde Energy Ltd. It was divested in 2013.

Emmanuel Ojugbana, the spokesman for white-collar oil union Pengassan, said the "shut down has not been done yet," but that they would take action if the government does not meet with them by the end of the week.

"There is a plan for that if the government does not intervene and start discussions," Ojugbana said.

Ojugbana added that if the workers do decide to strike, they will close OML 42, which produces around 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)