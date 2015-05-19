LONDON May 19 Nigerian oil workers will go on
strike to halt a small field if the government does not meet
with them by the end of the week, a spokesman for Nigeria's main
oil workers' union told Reuters on Tuesday.
The NPDC workers, who are represented by Pengassan and
Nupeng, the blue collar union, are against the transfer of the
operatorship of OML 42 from Shell to Neconde Energy
Ltd. It was divested in 2013.
Emmanuel Ojugbana, the spokesman for white-collar oil union
Pengassan, said the "shut down has not been done yet," but that
they would take action if the government does not meet with them
by the end of the week.
"There is a plan for that if the government does not
intervene and start discussions," Ojugbana said.
Ojugbana added that if the workers do decide to strike, they
will close OML 42, which produces around 10,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Libby George; Editing by
Ahmed Aboulenein)