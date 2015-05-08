* Queues for petrol worsen across the country
* Importers hold back over subsidy fears
* Buhari government faces backlog of payments
By Libby George and Julia Payne
LONDON/ABUJA, May 8 Fuel shortages are set to
worsen in Nigeria as international traders and local marketers
back away from imports over fears that the cash-strapped new
government will halt costly subsidy payments.
Already, lines at petrol stations in the major cities are
blocking traffic as Africa's largest crude oil exporter runs out
of domestic fuels. The shortage in some rural areas is even more
acute due to a payment battle between independent retailers and
the government.
"We have exhausted our stocks," said Stanley Yakubu, a
worker at the Forte Filling Station in the Maitama neighborhood
of Abuja. "We thought government and marketers have resolved
their issues but supply is very slow in coming."
Traders said new bookings for vital tanker imports of
transport fuel into Nigeria have slowed to a trickle, and some
cargoes offshore are being redirected to other regions.
Efforts by outgoing president Goodluck Jonathan in 2012 to
end expensive subsidies, which would have doubled gasoline
prices, led to riots in the street.
The steep drop in world oil prices would have cushioned
consumers from any withdrawal of subsidies, but gasoline prices
would still jump by roughly 30 percent if the current capped
price of 87 naira per litre is allowed to move closer to the 115
it would cost without the government support.
Additionally, as subsidies cover the difference between the
capped price and the cost to buy the fuel on the international
market, marketers worry Nigeria could end the payments without
letting capped prices rise, leaving them to shoulder the
potentially sizeable price difference.
Nigeria relies on oil exports for 80 percent of its revenue
and has already burned through half of its borrowing allowance
this year.
It could follow Angola and Indonesia in cutting expensive
subsidies, but with crude prices now edging back up after last
year's slump, the most ideal moment may well have passed. [ID:
nL5N0XY2N2] [ID: nL5N0XW52T]
"The time to cut was January/February, when oil prices were
so low," said Stanislas Drochon, director of Africa oil and gas
with IHS. "That was really a missed opportunity, but it's not
too late."
PAYMENT FEARS
Though Nigeria exports around two million barrels per day of
crude, it is almost wholly reliant on imports for the 40 million
litres per day of gasoline it consumes, due to inadequate
refineries.
The effort is expensive, accounting for an average of 2.5
percent its gross domestic product from 2006-2012, according to
the IMF. The government set aside 914 billion naira ($4.6
billion) for it in 2014.
Critics say the subsidies are not only inefficient but open
to abuse by corrupt operators.
Imports that have arrived so far this year total at least
300 billion naira, according to pan-African lender Ecobank, a
bill that would come due after incoming President Muhammadu
Buhari's May 29 inauguration.
"The new regime will be the one who pays the bills," said
Dolapo Oni, a Lagos-based energy analyst with Ecobank. "And no
one wants to wait for the new government."
Buhari has not made clear his plans for subsidies, which are
paid by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency
(PPPRA).
The latest budget, passed earlier this week, slashed the
money dedicated to it by 90 percent, to 100 billion naira. [ID:
nL5N0XX3LT]
Nigerian banks are already scrambling to limit their
exposure to the oil industry at large following the precipitous
decline in crude prices. [ID: nL5N0W532V]
"Quite a few players have had issues getting letters of
credit," one trader said. "Some people are choosing not to
import anything."
