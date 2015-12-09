ABUJA Dec 9 Nigeria's government has agreed the
immediate payment of 407 billion naira ($2.1 billion) owed to
fuel importers under a subsidy scheme, the finance ministry said
on Wednesday.
Africa's biggest oil producer imports most of its gasoline
requirement because of its dilapidated refining system, which
President Muhammadu Buhari is keen to revive.
Firms bringing in subsidised imports have struggled to
finance their purchases with low dollar availability and
shrinking credit lines.
Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun has approved the payment of
407 billion naira for "subsidy claims to oil marketers", said
Marshall Gundu, a spokesman for her ministry.
"The president has directed that payments be made
immediately in order to bring to a quick end the lingering fuel
crisis," said Gundu.
Fears of a fuel scarcity prompted Nigerians to resort to
panic-buying in the last few weeks, forming long queues at
petrol stations in major cities.
Some of the money to be paid to importers dates back to 2014
and this is the first significant payment since Buhari came to
power in May.
A severe fuel crisis crippled the country in May because of
a standoff between importers and the outgoing administration led
by Buhari's predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, over whether their
debts would be honoured.
Buhari, who kept the petroleum portfolio for himself, does
not want to phase out the costly and fraud-ridden subsidy scheme
just yet, putting him at variance with members of his own party,
the All Progressives Congress, and his minister of state for
oil.
($1 = 198.9700 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Gareth Jones)