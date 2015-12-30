LAGOS Dec 30 The price of crude oil has fallen
so much it will soon eliminate the need for subsidies in
Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday, although
he did not say that the costly scheme would be removed.
"By the end of the next quarter we will not be talking about
subsidy. The cost of petrol is so low that we don't have to
subsidise it," Buhari, who kept the petroleum portfolio for
himself, told journalists in televised panel interview.
Despite exporting around 2 million barrels per day of crude
oil, Nigeria relies almost entirely on imported gasoline,
kerosene and other petroleum products. Those products are
subsidised in a costly scheme plagued by mismanagement and
corruption.
