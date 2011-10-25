ABUJA Oct 25 Seven Nigerians and two Ghanaians have each been sentenced to 90 years in prison for oil theft and illegal refining, an organised underground industry that costs Africa's largest oil exporter hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Nigeria's oil production capacity of more than 2 million barrels per day is curbed by thieves, who tap pipelines that pass through the thousands of kilometres of winding creeks and waterways in the Niger Delta region.

The crude is often processed in makeshift refineries in the creeks before being sold as oil products. Bunkering - the theft of industrial quantities of oil - is a big business in Nigeria that funds criminal gangs and fuels corruption.

A judge in Delta state sentenced each of the suspects to 10 years in prison on each of nine charges against them.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said on Tuesday it had "arraigned the accused for conspiracy and illegal dealing in petroleum products", on June 29, 2010.

"Investigations also showed that the Ghanaians came into the country illegally and, therefore, had no permission to sail in the Nigerian waters with a vessel that had no clearance, waybill or any document empowering it to transport petroleum products," the commission's statement added.

Nigeria's military said on Monday it had detained a small oil tanker and arrested 46 people trying to ship illegally refined oil products. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock)