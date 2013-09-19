* Billions of dollars in Nigerian oil stolen each year
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Sept 19 Stolen Nigerian oil worth
billions of dollars is sold every year on international markets
and much of the proceeds are laundered in world financial
centres like Britain and the United States, a report said on
Thursday.
An estimated 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil was stolen
from pipelines in the Niger Delta in the first quarter of this
year, the report by London-based Chatham House said, not
including the unknown quantities stolen from export terminals.
The theft amounts to around 5 percent of Nigeria's current 2
million bpd production but has a wider impact because oil
companies are often forced to shut down pipelines due to damage
caused by thieves. Nigeria is producing 400,000 bpd below its
capacity, mainly due to theft and pipeline closures.
The activity costs Africa's second biggest economy an
estimated $5 billion a year in potential revenue.
While oil majors like Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's
Eni are often the first to complain about theft, it is
unclear how much they are losing from it. A measure of
acceptable losses may be keeping them from taking determined
preventive action, the report said. Oil firms do not pay
royalties on stolen oil.
"Nigerian crude oil is being stolen on an industrial scale.
Proceeds are laundered through world financial centres and used
to buy assets in and outside Nigeria," said the 70-page report,
entitled "Nigeria's Criminal Crude".
"Thieves have many ways to disguise funds ... including cash
smuggling, delayed deposits, use of middlemen, shell companies
and tax havens, bribery of bank officials, cycling cash through
legitimate businesses and cash purchases of luxury goods."
The report named the United States, Britain, Dubai,
Indonesia, India, Singapore and Switzerland as likely
money-laundering hotspots, and the United States, Brazil, China,
Thailand, Indonesia and the Balkans as the most likely
destination for stolen oil.
Nigeria's Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has called for
stolen oil to be labelled "blood oil", arguing the security risk
is similar to those in past and present mineral conflict zones
such as Angola, Sierra Leone or Congo.
But the Chatham House report suggested violence associated
with the theft is less than supposed, although the armed gangs
involved have destablised the oil-producing Niger Delta in the
last decade.
However, the links between oil thieves, pirates and global
criminal networks - including arms and drug traffickers - could
feed broader insecurity in West Africa, it suggested.
The world's biggest cause for worry is the money laundering
which poses reputational risks for the financial centres that
facilitate it, said the report, the first independent, in-depth
investigation into the international dimensions of Nigerian oil
theft.
HOW IT WORKS
Nigerian oil theft's enduring, if misleading, image is of
youths in canoes breaking into pipelines. Yet, these gangs are
merely one strand in a complex criminal web that includes
foreign oil traders, shippers, bankers, refiners, high-level
politicians and military officials, the report said.
Multiple criminal groups, some as small as a family unit,
operate independently. Foreign oil majors sometimes seem willing
to overlook it, evidence from dozens of interviews showed.
Specific individuals or companies were not named.
"IOCs (international oil companies) pay no royalties on
crude illegally bunkered ... Anything stolen from the field is
exempt," it says, adding that the biggest costs are cleaning up
after spills and money spent on security.
"For now, theft may not harm IOCs enough to spur a more
determined ... approach," it says.
Foreign governments are doing little to stop theft, despite
the risks it poses to legitimate oil markets and its links to
all kinds of criminal activities.
"Oil theft is a species of organised crime that is almost
totally off the international community's radar," the report
says. "Nigeria is the main West African hub for other types of
organised crime ... notably piracy, drug and arms trafficking.
The networks involved sometimes overlap with oil theft."
Oil theft begins in the labyrinthine creeks and waterways of
the Niger Delta, a swampland area spanning over 10,000 square
miles that has long been blighted by kidnappings, militant
uprisings and gangland violence. It is a region capable of
producing 1.5 million bpd of oil and is rife with corruption.
On the smallest scale, gangs hack into exposed pipelines and
siphon off oil to be processed in makeshift refineries. But the
bulk of the theft is done on a larger scale by networks who can
tap into infrastructure buried under ground or water.
They break into wellheads and pipelines, install their own
pumps and use hoses, some measuring up to 2 kilometres, to load
oil onto barges which travel through the delta and transfer the
crude onto small tankers at the coast, the report says.
It said the barges were capable of carrying 3,000-18,500
barrels of oil and the tankers 31,000-62,000 barrels.
Once there is enough oil in the tankers it is transferred,
usually under the cover of darkness, onto an international class
'mother ship' waiting further offshore, which can then carry the
stolen crude oil to refineries or storage outside Nigeria.
Stolen crude is often mixed with legally bought oil to make
it harder to track.
CAN IT BE STOPPED?
The web of beneficiaries of oil theft makes it difficult to
stop and there are doubts whether anyone capable of curbing it
really has the will to do so, the report says.
Oil theft sometimes funds politics in Nigeria, including
election campaigns. There are nationwide polls due in 2015.
Although security forces have arrested dozens of oil thieves
in recent months there have been no high-level convictions.
Nigeria's supposedly legitimate oil sales business is murky
itself, with almost all its crude oil exports sold through
traders, a unique system among oil exporting countries.
"Lines between legal and illegal supplies of Nigerian oil
can be blurry. The government's system for selling its own oil
attracts many shadowy middlemen, creating a confusing, high-risk
marketplace," the report said.
It runs through possible options for foreign powers
interested in curtailing the practice such as genetic oil
fingerprinting, sanctions or regulating Nigeria's sales - but
dismisses most of them as likely to do more harm than good.
It says following the money trail - "convicting oil thieves
of laundering money and seizing their assets should be part of
almost any cross-border strategy" - is a promising avenue.
Oil theft is likely to persist if Nigerian politicians
choose not to clamp down because foreign states' and companies'
first priority will be not to upset their own oil supplies.
Nigeria is among the world's top 10 crude oil exporters and
a key supplier to Europe, Brazil and India, providing billions
of dollars in income for foreign oil and shipping firms.
"A key issue is how much oil companies, traders and shippers
would be willing to contribute at the risk of undermining their
... capacity to operate in Nigeria," the report said.