By Austin Ekeinde and Tife Owalabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria, Feb 11 Nigerians voted
amid tight security in a governorship election on Saturday in
President Goodluck Jonathan's restive and oil-rich home state of
Bayelsa, where last week militants attacked a major oil
pipeline.
Nigeria's 36 state governors are some of the most powerful
politicians in Africa's most populous nation, in some cases
controlling budgets larger than other African countries and
gubernatorial elections can stoke violence.
At least one person was killed and several injured at a
pre-election rally on Tuesday in the southern Ijaw region in
Bayelsa, witnesses said.
"Ten thousand to 15,000 policemen are deployed for the
election, these include anti-bomb squads from Delta, Edo and
Rivers states to ensure that all key points are saved ,"
said Chris Olakpe, Bayelsa's police commissioner.
"We are going to effectively police all polling booths and
normal patrols would go on to ensure miscreants do not hijack
the process," added Olakpe, who took up his position this week.
Even with a huge police and military presence it will be
difficult to guard all ballot boxes in Bayelsa, where thousands
of kilometres (miles) of labyrinthine creeks weave through
swamplands, sitting on top of billions of dollars of crude oil.
"Soldiers, police are all over so I'm hopeful there will be
no problem of shooting, killing, burning of houses and all
that," said John Masi, a 35-year old labourer.
"I want the new governor that will be elected today to
quickly construct the new university so I can get work to do and
make money to get out of this wooden shack and have a better
life for my wife and two children."
Bayelsa is one of the three Nigerian states that make up the
oil rich Niger Delta, where militant gangs held the government
to ransom for years by sabotaging pipelines and stealing
industrial amounts of oil until an amnesty in 2009.
Attacks have been rarer and less destructive since the
amnesty but they still occur. Last week the Movement for the
Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), formerly Nigeria's main
militant threat, claimed a strike on a pipeline owned by Italian
firm Eni, which confirmed 4,000 barrels per day of
output had been cut by the attack.
MILITANTS
Under the amnesty thousands of militants gave up their
weapons, joined training schemes and drew stipends. Security
sources say remaining gangs in the Niger Delta do not have the
capacity to do the damage seen in the past, which at its height
cut more than a third of the OPEC-member's output.
Several false threats purporting to be from MEND have been
sent in the past and recent damage caused to Nigeria's oil
infrastructure has been done by gangs stealing oil for illicit
refining and sale, rather than the result of militant strikes.
Diplomats and security sources have said violence in the
Niger Delta is often stoked by rival politicians and the race
for the Bayelsa governorship post has been fierce.
Nigeria's Supreme Court removed Governor Timipre Sylva from
his post last month because it said his tenure should have
expired, replacing him with Bayelsa's speaker of the house of
assembly.
The dominant ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) didn't
allow Sylva to run in its primary last November, the first time
the PDP has stopped a sitting governor from seeking a second
term. Thousands of soldiers were then deployed to Bayelsa,
prompting outrage from Sylva's team.
The winner of that primary, Henry Dickson, is the clear
favourite to win Saturday's vote. President Jonathan is backing
Dickson and is traveling from the capital Abuja to his home
state to cast his vote, the presidency said.
Western diplomats said Sylva was snubbed because he fell out
with his former ally Jonathan. Sylva will not run in the
election but is seeking to nullify the most recent PDP primary,
hoping to revert back to the primary he won last year.
Bayelsa has a population of around 1.5 million, the least
populous state in a country of more than 160 million but it is
key to Nigeria's economy due to its substantial oil wealth.
(Additional reporting and writing by Joe Brock, editing by
Rosalind Russell)