ABUJA, Sept 27 Both houses of Nigeria's
parliament have finished a first reading of a bill meant to
overhaul the oil industry in Africa's top energy producer,
opening the way for lawmakers to debate the long awaited
legislation, the speaker said.
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is meant to address issues
across the sector, from fiscal terms to the state-owned Nigerian
National Petroleum Corp (NNPC).
Its comprehensive nature has led to various disputes between
lawmakers, ministers and the major oil companies that have held
it back for more than five years.
The lower house read the bill on Thursday, speaker Aminu
Tambuwal said, while the Senate read it last week.
A previous draft never got through parliament, although this
time the bill has explicit backing from Nigerian President
Goodluck Jonathan, who approved the latest draft last month.
Oil majors like leading operator Royal Dutch Shell
are concerned about the taxes in the bill, and are likely to
lobby hard for it to be amended.
Shell Nigeria's Managing Director Mutiu Sunmonu said this
week they are so uncompetitive they risk rendering offshore oil
and gas projects unviable.
Others fear the terms are too generous to the oil majors.
Nigeria exports more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of
oil but firms say regulatory uncertainty while the bill remains
unresolved has discouraged investment needed to maintain output.