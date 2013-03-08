* Long road ahead before bill can be passed
* Several clauses controversial, to be resisted
ABUJA, March 8 Nigeria's long-awaited oil bill
has passed a second reading in the upper house, paving the way
for it to go to specialist committees to be discussed, Senate
sources said on Friday.
The comprehensive Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has been
more than five years in the making and previous versions failed
to get through parliament. Billions of dollars of investment
into oil and gas production is on hold until it gets passed.
The bill seeks to overhaul fiscal terms and reform the state
oil company, amongst a raft of other measures, but several
clauses are controversial and likely to be resisted.
Closing debate after a second reading late on Thursday,
Senate President David Mark said lawmakers were united in their
opposition to sweeping new powers granted to the oil minister,
Diezani Alison-Madueke, in the current version of the bill.
"We are very united on the fact that too much power is given
to the minister, particularly ... where the minister can grant
leases unconditionally," Mark said.
"By the time (the bill) ... comes back there will be
amendments, additions and subtractions ... the draft bill that
has been given to us is not sacrosanct."
Legislators are divided over the idea of a 10 percent wealth
fund for southeast communities who live around the oil fields.
Northerners argue that governors of oil producing states
already get 13 percent extra revenue.
Mark, who hails from Nigeria's "Middlebelt" -- where the
largely Muslim north and mostly Christian south meet -- urged
legislators to look beyond regional interests.
"The bill is not north versus south, far from that. Because
what is good for the north is also good for the south," he said,
adding the host community fund was "most contentious."
President Goodluck Jonathan says investment in the country's
oil industry was falling because of delays to the passing of the
bill. A major licensing round for new fields is unlikely to go
ahead until the bill is passed.
Shell said last month it would invest $30 billion
in offshore projects if there was clarity over contract terms.