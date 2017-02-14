Feb 14 Royal Dutch Shell said it received notice on Tuesday of a request for indictment related to a 2011 settlement of long-standing disputes over an offshore block in Nigeria (OPL 245) .

The tribunal of Milan has fixed the preliminary hearing for 20 April 2017, the company said in a statement.

"We don't believe a request for indictment is justified and we are confident that this will be determined in the next stages of the proceedings. We continue to take this matter seriously and co-operate with the authorities," Shell added.

Shell and Eni on Tuesday said they have asked a Nigerian court to lift a temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of the OPL 245 field owned by Shell and Italy's Eni, among others, to the federal government.

