By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria, Dec 2 A large oil spill near
Nigeria's Brass facility, run by ENI, has spread
through the sea and swamps of the oil producing Niger Delta
region, local residents and the company said on Monday.
ENI said it was not yet possible to determine the cause of
the spill.
There are hundreds of leaks every year from pipelines that
pass through the delta's creeks, damaging the environment and
the profits of oil companies including ENI and Royal Dutch Shell
, especially when production has to be deferred.
Vast stretches of the delta's unique mangrove swamps are
blackened and dead from oil pollution.
"During loading operations on a tanker on Nov. 27, an oil
spill in the sea was seen. Operations were immediately suspended
and resumed only after it was verified that the vessel's
structures were not damaged and were not leaking," the company
said in an emailed statement.
Nigerian legislators are considering a law to impose new
fines on operators responsible for oil spills, a measure that
could land major foreign companies with penalties running into
tens of millions of dollars a year.
Francis Clinton Tubo Ikagi, chairman of the Odioama fishing
community in Bayelsa, where a large part of the Niger river fans
out through creeks into the Atlantic, told journalists on the
scene that he saw a large oil slick on Nov. 20.
"I saw a very thick layer of crude oil on the river," he
said. "The community is affected seriously. Our women and men
whose main livelihood source is fishing are complaining bitterly
to us that the whole river is full of oil."
Many oil spills are caused by theft and pipeline sabotage,
a crime committed daily in the Niger Delta, where millions live
in poverty. A number of spills are also caused by loading
accidents or decrepit infrastructure.
Oil companies are required to fund the clean-up of each
spill and usually pay compensation to local communities
affected, if it was clearly the company's fault.