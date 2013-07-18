ABUJA, July 18 Nigeria's government is preparing
to prosecute 500 people it has detained on allegations of
stealing oil, officials said on Thursday in a crackdown on a
criminal enterprise that drains up to a fifth of the country's
oil output.
Gangs tap into pipelines in the creeks and swamps of the
Niger Delta, siphoning off hundreds of thousands of barrels of
oil a day in operations known as "bunkering".
The governor of Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan, told
reporters after a meeting at President Goodluck Jonathan's house
that the government was preparing cases for oil theft, which
carries a prison sentence of 21 years.
"The resolutions included that a legal task force ... be set
up immediately to commence prosecution of proven cases, using
relevant laws," Uduaghan said.
Finance Minister Okonjo Iweala was quoted in the Nigerian
press this week as saying that an estimated 400,000 barrels a
day was lost to theft, or about a fifth of the output of
Africa's leading energy producer.
About 90 percent of the stolen fuel is sold onto
international markets, to criminal networks in the Balkans or
refiners in Singapore, analysts say. The rest is refined for
local consumption, filling a gap left by Nigeria's defunct
legitimate refineries.
Security forces said on Sunday they had impounded three
barges laden with 600,000 litres of illegally refined fuel in
the Delta. But enforcement has proven difficult because
Nigeria's own žsecurity forces are complicit in the practice.
Residents of the Delta say the lack of development and
environmental devastation in the region of mangrove swamps has
given many a feeling that they are entitled to help themselves
to a share of Nigeria's vast oil wealth.
