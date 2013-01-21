Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 A South African court found alleged Nigerian militant leader Heny Okah guilty on Monday of terrorism for masterminding two car bombs that killed at least 10 people in the Nigerian capital at an independence day ceremony in 2010.
Judge Neels Claassen said Okah, who was accused of leading the militant MEND group in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta, was found guilty on all thirteen counts. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Ed Cropley)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.