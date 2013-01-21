JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 A South African court found alleged Nigerian militant leader Heny Okah guilty on Monday of terrorism for masterminding two car bombs that killed at least 10 people in the Nigerian capital at an independence day ceremony in 2010.

Judge Neels Claassen said Okah, who was accused of leading the militant MEND group in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta, was found guilty on all thirteen counts. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Ed Cropley)