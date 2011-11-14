LONDON Nov 14 A tanker of the benchmark Qua Iboe Nigerian crude oil grade has been dropped from the December loading programme and at least one other cargo has been delayed, trade sources told Reuters on Monday.

The dropped tanker was originally due to load Dec. 3-4 and now will be delayed until January, they said.

"I understand they had problems with production last week and started to minimise offtake on individual cargoes, now loading 905,000 barrels each," said a West African oil trader, who also said he had been informed of a one-day delay on a cargo he intended to buy.

It was not immediately clear what caused the supply disruptions. The Qua Iboe platform is operated by Exxon Mobil . (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)