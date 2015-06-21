EXCLUSIVE-IMF says Nigeria needs urgent reform-document
* IMF says further actions "urgently needed" to boost Nigeria economy -report
ABUJA, June 21 Nigeria's new president, Muhammadu Buhari, has been advised to end a fuel subsidy programme and privatise Nigeria's four refineries in a report by his transition committee, senior sources in his party told Reuters on Sunday. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
PARIS, March 24 The European Investment Bank has asked French investigators to find out whether 800 million euros ($863 million) of EU-backed loans to Renault could have been used to develop test-cheating diesel engines, according to documents seen by Reuters.