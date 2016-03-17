LAGOS, March 17 Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, has teamed up with two Nigerian states to bid for a majority stake in Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Limited, a local joint venture with the French automaker, the governor of Kaduna State said on Thursday.

Governor Nasir El-rufai said the states of Kaduna and Kebbi along with development lender Bank of Industry (BoI) and Dangote have submitted bids for the stake which AMCON, Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank", is looking to sell. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)