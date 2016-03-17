UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, March 17 Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, has teamed up with two Nigerian states to bid for a majority stake in Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Limited, a local joint venture with the French automaker, the governor of Kaduna State said on Thursday.
Governor Nasir El-rufai said the states of Kaduna and Kebbi along with development lender Bank of Industry (BoI) and Dangote have submitted bids for the stake which AMCON, Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank", is looking to sell. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.