LONDON May 18 Shell reopened on May 16 the Trans Nigeria pipeline that feeds Bonny Light crude oil to the export terminal, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The pipeline, which has the capacity to carry 180,000 barrels of crude oil per day, was closed on May 12 following a leak caused by attenpted theft.

There were four to six days of delays on the pipeline, traders said, which could cause some June-loading cargoes to be deferred to July.

Shell has said it did not declare force majeure on loadings. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by David Goodman)