ABUJA, July 11 Shell Nigeria shut its 24 inch Trans Niger pipeline on Thursday, after a leak was detected, barely a week after the company said it had re-opened the 28-inch pipeline following repair of some crude theft points.

"Details of this latest incident, including cause and size of spill, are unclear at the moment, but the TNP has been variously targeted by crude oil thieves in recent months," Shell Nigeria spokesman Tony Okonedo said in a statement.