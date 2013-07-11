ABUJA, July 11 Shell Nigeria shut its Trans Niger pipeline on Thursday after a leak was detected, barely a week after the company re-opened the pipeline following the repair of some crude theft points.

"Details of this latest incident, including cause and size of spill, are unclear at the moment, but the TNP has been variously targeted by crude oil thieves in recent months and shut down several times to enable the removal of theft points," Shell Nigeria spokesman Tony Okonedo said in a statement.

"A total of about 150,000 barrels per day of oil have been deferred."

Shell said on Friday that it had re-opened the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), running through Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta region, after repairing a valve point and removing oil theft connections.

But Okonedo said by telephone that a new leak on a different section of the pipeline meant it had to be shut down again, adding that some oil had been spilt. His statement said the Shell Petroleum Development Corporation, a Shell-run joint venture majority owned by Nigeria's government, was "mobilizing to respond as quickly as possible to the spill."

The last time the TNP was shut, a local environmental NGO estimated 6,000 barrels of oil had been spilt.

The area that the TNP crosses, Ogoniland, has been devastated by repeated oil spills. Environmental groups argue that Shell's 50-year-old infrastructure in the area is decrepit and must be shut down or replaced.

Shell rejects that, arguing that the spills are caused by thieves hacking into pipelines, a major criminal enterprise with collusion from security forces that the company cannot prevent.

Shell has been pushing the government to make greater efforts to combat oil theft, known locally as bunkering, which it blames for the loss of an estimated 150,000 bpd across the industry in Nigeria and for repeated oil spills and fires.