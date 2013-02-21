Feb 21 A spike in piracy off Nigeria's oil-rich
coast this month has shown gangs are willing to venture further
afield and use more violent tactics.
Here are some details on the most recent attacks:
Feb. 4 - PIXIS DELTA: Gunmen killed a Filipino crew member
when they attacked a chemical tanker carrying out a ship-to-ship
transfer at Lagos port before a security team repelled the
attackers.
Feb. 5 - Gunmen ambushed an Indian-owned oil barge as it was
being escorted by the military through Nigeria's Niger Delta
region, killing two soldiers and one crew member on the ship.
The ship belonged to Sterling Global Oil Resources was fired on
in the Angiama area of the delta. The gunmen fled after fire was
returned.
Feb. 7 - ESTHER C - Pirates made away with cargo and three
crew after they boarded the vessel off the oil-producing Brass
coastline in southern Nigeria. The British-flagged cargo ship is
operated by Carisbrooke Shipping.
Feb. 10 - WALVIS 7 - Twelve heavily armed pirates fired on
and boarded the offshore supply vessel at Onne port. Most of the
crew escaped but two crew were kidnapped by the pirates
including the Ukrainian chief engineer.
Feb. 17 - ARMADA TUAH - One Russian, three Ukrainian and two
Indian sailors were taken hostage after gunmen stormed an
oil-servicing vessel some 40 miles (65 km) off the coast of
Bayelsa state. The ship is owned by Nigerian company Century
Group.
Feb. 17 - Robbers in a wooden boat approached a berthed bulk
carrier around 55 miles off the coast of the Brass oil region.
One robber boarded the ship, broke into the forward store and
stole items. Duty crew noticed the robber and raised the alarm.
The robber escaped with the stolen stores.
* The International Maritime Bureau said that in 2012, there
were 27 attacks off Nigeria's coast.
Sources: Reuters/International Maritime Bureau
(Reporting by Joe Brock and David Cutler, London Editorial
Reference Unit; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)