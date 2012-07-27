(Adds two missing, background)
YENAGOA, Nigeria, July 27 Pirates killed at
least one oil worker in an attack on a boat owned by Italian
energy firm Eni's local subsidiary Agip in Nigeria's
Niger Delta on Friday, the military said.
"The boat conveying some staff of Agip was attacked by sea
robbers and one of the staff of the company died when he was
attempting to escape and drowned," Onyema Nwachukwu, spokesman
for Nigeria's military joint task force, told Reuters.
Two other Agip staff were missing after the attack in the
Tarabora creek in Bayelsa state, said Nwachukwu.
Pirates off the coast of Nigeria tend to raid ships for cash
and cargo rather than hijacking the crews for ransom like their
counterparts off the coast of Somalia
But onshore kidnapping is a major business in Nigeria,
especially in oil producing coastal areas like Bayelsa.
West Africa is a worsening piracy hotspot. Attacks in the
Gulf of Guinea have increased in recent months as the area,
spanning a dozen countries, is a growing source of oil, cocoa
and metals being shipped to the world's markets.
(Reporting by Owolabi Tife; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)