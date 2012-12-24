ABUJA Dec 24 Armed pirates have attacked a ship
off the coast of Nigeria, kidnapping four crew members before
releasing the vessel, the International Maritime Bureau said on
Monday.
It said on its website the attack took place on Sunday about
40 miles (65 km) off the coast of Nigeria's oil-producing
Bayelsa state. It said there were no injuries to other crew
members and the ship continued to "a safe port".
The Nigerian Navy did not respond to request for comment.
Piracy and kidnapping in Nigeria's oil-producing Delta and
offshore are common, and the oil-rich Gulf of Guinea is second
only to the waters off Somalia for the risk of pirate attacks,
which drives up insurance costs for oil and shipping firms.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Alison Williams)