* Nigeria says its Navy to attempt rescue
* U.S. calls incident an act of piracy, not 'terrorism'
* U.S. concern about piracy off West African coast grows
By Joe Brock and Andrea Shalal-Esa
ABUJA/WASHINGTON, Oct 24 Pirates attacked an oil
supply vessel off the Nigerian coast and kidnapped the captain
and chief engineer, both U.S. citizens, American officials said
on Thursday as the Nigerian military ordered its Navy to rescue
the men.
"We believe this was an act of piracy," U.S. State
Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said, adding that U.S.
officials were closely monitoring the situation and seeking more
information.
"At this point, we do not have information that would
indicate this was an act of terrorism," Harf told reporters in a
briefing. "Obviously, our concern at this point is for the safe
return of the two U.S. citizens."
Pirate attacks off Nigeria's coast have jumped by a third
this year as ships passing through West Africa's Gulf of Guinea,
a major commodities route, have come under threat from gangs
wanting to snatch cargoes and crews.
The U.S.-flagged C-Retriever, a 222-foot (67 metre) vessel
owned by U.S. marine transport group Edison Chouest Offshore,
was attacked early Wednesday, UK-based security firm AKE and two
security sources said. The company was not immediately available
for comment.
A U.S. defense official said the State Department and FBI
were leading the American response to the incident. A second
defense official said the U.S. Marine Corps has a small training
unit in the region but it was not clear if it would get
involved.
However, representatives for the Nigerian Navy said they
were aware of the incident and taking action. "We have directed
the central Naval Command to see to their rescue. So our men are
on top of the situation," spokesman Kabiru Aliyu told Reuters.
U.S. Navy officials have grown increasingly concerned about
piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea and are working
with local authorities there to strengthen their ability to
patrol the region and better share information.
The White House said on Thursday it is increasingly
concerned about the rise in piracy off the coast of West Africa.
"More broadly, we are concerned by the disturbing increase
in the incidence of maritime crime, including incidents of
piracy off the coast of West Africa, specifically in the Gulf of
Guinea," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a
briefing.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus has called the region a potential
"hot spot" after a visit to four countries surrounding the gulf
in August. He told Defense News in September the Navy was
working closely with Gabon, Senegal, Sao Tome and Ghana to help
fight an increase in illegal trafficking of drugs, people and
arms.
"The piracy threat is spreading even further through the
waters of West Africa, and the attacks have been mounting, even
as global rates of reported piracy are at their lowest since
2006," said Michael Frodl of U.S.-based consultancy C-Level
Maritime Risks.
CONTRAST TO HORN OF AFRICA
Unlike the dangerous waters off Somalia and the Horn of
Africa on the east coast of Africa, through which ships now
speed with armed guards on board, many vessels have to anchor to
do business off West African countries with little protection.
This makes them targets for criminals and raises insurance
costs. Kidnapped sailors and oil workers taken in Nigerian
waters are usually released after a ransom is paid.
In a separate incident, three Nigerian soldiers were killed
on Tuesday when armed robbers attacked a vessel carrying
construction workers in the creeks of oil-producing Rivers
state, the army said on Thursday.
Piracy has regained attention in the U.S. recently since the
release of a movie earlier this month chronicling an April 2009
hijacking of a U.S. ship by Somali attackers.
The incident involved a cargo ship seized off the Horn of
Africa later rescued by the U.S. Navy, which sent two ships and
Navy SEALS to intervene.