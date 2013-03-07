ABUJA, March 7 Pirates attacked an oil industry
supply vessel in Nigerian waters this week and kidnapped three
crew, security sources said on Thursday, in the latest attack
off the coast of Africa's biggest crude producer.
The captain, chief engineer and second engineer were
abducted on Monday when gunmen boarded the Malaysia-flagged
Armada Tuah 22 around 50 nautical miles (90 km) off the coast of
the Brass region in the Niger Delta, three security sources
said.
One of the sailors kidnapped was Indonesian, the sources
said. The vessel is a tugboat contracted to supply an offshore
oil platform. Nigeria's navy spokesman gave no comment.
A fishing vessel, Orange 7, was attacked on March 2 in a
similar position and one of the crew was killed, sources said.
There has been a surge in piracy attacks off the coast of
Africa's most populous nation this year with gangs showing signs
of moving further afield and using more violent tactics.
Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Shell said last
month that security was a major factor in making Nigeria one of
the most expensive oil-producing countries to operate in.
Oil and shipping companies have to hire crisis management
teams, pay higher insurance premiums and face the prospect of
ransom payments, as well as brace themselves for damage to their
reputations.
The prime suspects for most attacks are Nigerian oil gangs,
who already carry out industrial-scale theft of crude oil, known
as 'bunkering', in the restive onshore Niger Delta swamplands.