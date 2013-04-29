(Adds ship's operator comment, confirms a Russian and a Pole
among hostages)
ABUJA, April 29 Pirates have kidnapped five crew
members from a cargo ship off Nigeria, the vessel's management
company said on Monday, part of a growing trend of attacks that
are pushing up maritime insurance costs in the Gulf of Guinea.
A Russian and a Polish citizen were among those taken
hostage when the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged MV City of Xiamen
container ship was attacked late on April 25 about 100 miles off
Nigeria's coast, Sunship Schiffahrtskontor KG, the ship's German
operator, said in a statement.
The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said 14 heavily
armed pirates attacked the container ship, breaching its citadel
- a strong room designed to protect the crew from attack.
They took five crew captive before escaping with cash taken
from the ship and the crew, the IMB said in a piracy report.
Pirates in a speed boat off Nigeria chased and fired upon
another container ship on April 24 but the vessel increased
speed and escaped, the IMB said.
West Africa is an important source of oil, cocoa and metals
for world markets, but international navies are not engaged in
counter-piracy missions at present. Many vessels anchor off
Nigeria with little protection, making them a soft target for
criminals.
Naval patrols and the presence of armed guards aboard
merchant vessels have helped reduce piracy off Somalia on
Africa's eastern coast.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Additional reporting by Gabriela
Baczynska in Moscow; Editing by Tim Cocks and Jon Boyle)