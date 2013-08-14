(Repeats to additional subscribers)
ABUJA Aug 14 Gunmen have released a fuel tanker
which was hijacked off the coast of Nigeria, security sources
and the vessel's manager said on Wednesday.
Indian-based managers Medallion Marine lost contact with the
Marshall Islands-flagged SP Atlanta on Sunday evening but
resumed communication late on Tuesday, a spokesman told Reuters.
"There was an incident on Sunday but the vessel is now fully
under control of the company and, most importantly, all the crew
are safe," the spokesman said, without giving details of what
occurred during the period of lost contact.
Two security sources said gunmen boarded the vessel while it
was anchored near Lagos port, in the latest case of piracy off
the coast of Africa's top oil exporter.
Tankers seized off Nigeria are often released after the oil,
gasoline or other fuel on board is transferred to smaller
vessels. Sometimes crew are kidnapped for ransom.
Pirate attacks off West Africa's mineral-rich Gulf of Guinea
have almost doubled from last year and threaten to jeopardise
the shipping of commodities from the region. They have already
jacked up insurance costs.
The SP Atlanta was attacked by gunmen last year off the
coast of Nigeria's oil hub Port Harcourt but guards on board
were able to prevent the pirates boarding, security sources say.
(Reporting by Joe Brock, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)