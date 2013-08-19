YENAGOA, Nigeria Aug 19 The Nigerian navy
killed 12 pirates in a gun battle as they tried to flee from a
fuel tanker they hijacked off the coast of the Gulf of Guinea
last week, the navy said on Monday.
Pirates took control of the St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged MT
Notre on Aug. 15, but an emergency signal was sent to the navy
and several gunships were deployed to recover the vessel, Navy
Flag Officer Rear Admiral Sidi-Ali Hassan told reporters.
Navy gunships caught up with the vessel and forced it into
Nigerian waters but while negotiating the ship's release, the
pirates tried to escape on a speed boat. The navy boats pursued
but were fired upon by the hijackers.
"The gun battle lasted for about 30 minutes after which they
were overpowered. On taking over the speed boat, four of the
militants were alive and unhurt while the rest of the pirates
were killed in the crossfire," Sidi-Ali Hussan said.
The crew were all rescued unharmed from the MT Notre, which
was carrying 17,000 metric tonnes of gasoline, he said.
Pirate attacks off West Africa's mineral-rich coastline have
almost doubled from last year and threaten to jeopardise the
shipping of commodities from the region. They have already
jacked up insurance costs.
It is rare for the navy to engage pirates in gun battles
offshore, as vessels are usually released after being robbed of
cargo and valuables. Sometimes crew are kidnapped for ransom.
